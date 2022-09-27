SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Police are looking for an individual who may have been involved in a shooting that took place on Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 3:58 a.m.

The release stated that officers found a car they believed to have been involved in the shooting and when officers tried to stop the car, the driver allegedly tried to elude them.

A passenger got out of the car and fled on foot during the pursuit in Sergeant Bluff, according to the release. He was unable to be apprehended by officers, and the release described him as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20’s. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black shorts. Anyone with information on this person is asked to call the Police Department at 712-279-6960.

After the pursuit ended in Sergeant Bluff, the driver was taken into custody and identified as Jordan Hills, 19, of Sioux City. Officers were able to find ammunition for a handgun inside the pursuit vehicle.

Hills was charged with serious eluding and law enforcement found that he had warrants out for his arrest.

An investigation was conducted and found that the shooting struck a house in the area. The release specified that the resident of the home provided “limited cooperation.”

The release stated that the department speculates that the resident and the shooter know each other. The investigation has not turned up a motive at this time.