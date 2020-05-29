Sioux City Police partners with Unity in the Community

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Police Department has partnered with Unity in the Community to keep peace, hope, love, and prayer in the lives of the Siouxland community.

The partnership stems from the tragedy in Minneapolis between a former police officer and George Floyd.

Unity in the Community will embrace the partnerships and support of citizens and law enforcement at all times.

According to Unity in the Community, this is the time to implement and remind our cities and nation that although there is suffering, there is hope. They are committed to being a bridge for open dialogue and courageous conversations that will help build the community.

Unity in the Community encourages everyone to reach out to them for assistance and direction.

Unity in the Community states that our national, state and local leaders must continue to listen to the heartbeat of the communities.

Sioux City Police Department said they are honored to be working with Unity in the Community to build stronger relationships within the community.