Sioux City police: One dead, another injured in stabbing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person has died and another injured after a stabbing in the early Friday morning hours.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, police were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Nebraska Street. Upon arrival, they found two adult victims suffering from stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to MercyOne where one victim died from their injuries. The other victim is being treated.

The suspect has been identified and was taken into custody.

The Sioux City Police Department will hold a press conference Friday at 12:30 p.m. and provide further details.