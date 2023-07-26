SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officers with the Sioux City police helped rescue a fawn that was stuck in a fence.

The Sioux City Police Department said it received on call Monday morning around 10:53 a.m. about a young deer stuck in a fence, on the 200 block of Cook Dr.

Officers Angela Kolker and George Horner arrived on the scene and said the hindquarters didn’t fit through the fence. Upon further inspection, the officers noted that the deer was stuck on a decorative part of the fence, the Sioux City PD told KCAU 9.

With the owner’s permission, a neighbor with a hacksaw city the decorative piece while officers stabilized the fawn.

Authorities were able to get the fawn unstuck. An animal control officer then looked over the animal to make sure it wasn’t injured, gave approval, and the animal was let go.