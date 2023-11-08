SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City police officer was injured during a pursuit early Wednesday morning. The suspect was arrested at the scene.

According to court documents, an officer with the Sioux City Police Department attempted to stop a white Nissan Altima that was traveling on Gordon Drive and S. Palmetto Street at around 2:47 a.m. The vehicle did not have the headlights or taillights on.

The vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Stone Avenue. When asked to exit the vehicle, Threeten Sirom, 29, of Sioux City, refused. The court documents state that officers asked him to exit the vehicle multiple times.

After being told he was under arrest, Sirom continued to resist and eventually drove away “at a high speed,” causing the door of the vehicle to strike the police officer, documents said.

Police said that Sirom would not stop after fleeing and a pursuit reached speeds of over 70 mph in a 30 mph zone. In addition to disobeying traffic signs, the officer who filed the report said that Sirom was also driving in westbound lanes while traveling east.

The court documents say that eventually Sirom lost control and hit a curb, which damaged the vehicle. After traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Gordon Drive, he eventually stopped in front of the Dollar General on Gordon Drive.

Police say that Sirom and a passenger, identified as Enchok Chikiuo, 18, then fled on foot and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Sirom again allegedly resisted arrest which injured an officer’s hand.

Documents state that an open container was found in the cupholder inside the vehicle.

Sirom was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $7,300 bond. He is being charged with aggravated interference with official acts, assault on a peace officer, eluding, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, speeding, failure to maintain control of vehicle, failure to obey a traffic control device, open container of alcohol, and failure to use headlamps.

Chikiou was also arrested and charged with public intoxication and interference with official acts. He also had an outstanding warrant.