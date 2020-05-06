Sioux City police officer helps patients fighting COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In early April, the Sioux City Police Department announced several staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. Now recovered, one officer from the department is stepping up in hopes that others may never be infected.

“A group of us in administration basically all caught it at the same time,” said Steve TenNapel with the Sioux City Police Department.

On April 4, TenNapel started to experience COVID-19 signs and symptoms.

“Basically flu-like symptoms, a headache, a dry cough, body aches and chills. I didn’t have a high temperature, my temperature was hovering right around 100,” said TenNapel

After testing positive for the virus TenNapel and his family went into quarantine. Now a month later with no signs or symptoms, he is giving back to people fighting the virus.

“Once I learned that I had antibodies, then I found out that if you donate plasma, your antibodies can help three or four patients that are inside the hospital,” said TenNapel.

“We can take that plasma out of someone who has been infected and has the antibodies and we can give that plasma to someone who is currently infected and it can help them fight the virus in that patient,” said Dr. Larry Volz, with MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

TenNapel’s plasma will be going to MercyOne Siouxland. The hospital is enrolled in a trial with the Mayo Clinic that is using plasma to help treat patients.

“The opportunity to be able to participate and really make a difference in how aggressive this pandemic is across the country and to be able to be a leader and be able to help come to an answer is a great opportunity for us,” said Dr. Volz.

“Just my donation can help three or four people in the hospital. That is huge and it’s a no brainier. It takes 45 mines to make a difference,” said TenNapel.

Patients that have recovered from COVID-19 and are interested in donating with LifeServe Click here.