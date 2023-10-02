SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department has started an investigation after one of its own officers was arrested.
According to Police Chief Rex Mueller, the department is aware that Officer Brad Echter was arrested by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office on Friday for domestic assault and other charges.
According to a statement, the Sioux City Police Department pursues internal investigations anytime an officer is accused of a criminal act.
The statement adds that Officer Echter was off-duty at the time of his arrest and is now on administrative leave while the investigation continues.
“The Sioux City Police Department is aware of the arrest of Officer Brad Echter for domestic assault and other charges by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department who responded to a 911 call Friday evening. The allged behavior is highly concerning and will be fully investigated. Sioux City Police Department policy directs a prompt internal investigation for any incident wher an offier is accused of a criminal act. The internal affairs investigation is ongoing and independent of the criminal investigation conducted by the WCSO. Officer Echter was off-duty at the time of his arrest and is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations. The SCPD will continue to nsure our integrity and credibility by taking all alleged violations involving department employees seriously.Statement from the Sioux City Police Department.
The SCPD supports all victims of domestic violence. We encourage victims of domestic violence seek assistance by contacting local resources such as Safe Place.”