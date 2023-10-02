SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department has started an investigation after one of its own officers was arrested.

According to Police Chief Rex Mueller, the department is aware that Officer Brad Echter was arrested by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office on Friday for domestic assault and other charges.

According to a statement, the Sioux City Police Department pursues internal investigations anytime an officer is accused of a criminal act.

The statement adds that Officer Echter was off-duty at the time of his arrest and is now on administrative leave while the investigation continues.