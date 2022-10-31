SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Monday was Halloween and kids were ready to go trick or treating around Siouxland.

But, you need to make sure your kids are safe with trick or treating Sioux City Police recommend that families with smaller kids be sure to stay on sidewalks, watch for traffic when crossing roads and for older kids try to keep tabs and where they’re going and have a set time and place to meet back up, also checking candy at the end of the night.

“I think there was a scare tactic where they were sending out social media posts about people getting fentanyl in their candy, we have not seen that I have not heard of that but just be careful what you get with your candy, make sure you go through your kids candy before they eat it,” said Sgt. Thomas Gill

They also recommend adding visibility tape or accessories to make it easier to spot kids in the roadways.