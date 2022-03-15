SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City officials have reported a pedestrian death early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:10 a.m., the Sioux City Police Department said they responded to a report of a vehicle-stricken pedestrian near mile marker 150.9 on I-29 in the northbound lane.

The police alleged they found a man who had been struck. He died as a result of injuries.

Officials said they weren’t sure why the man was there at that time, but witnesses reported he was in the middle of the roadway. The investigation is ongoing. No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the man will be released after his next-of-kin is notified.