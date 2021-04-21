Sioux City Police: Man rammed into squad car while trying to elude authorities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested for attempting to elude police while intoxicated, purposefully ramming into their squad car to flee early Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, on Tuesday at 2:09 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Hard Rock parking lot for a man who appeared to be intoxicated sitting in a Hummer and had left the parking lot in the vehicle.

Officers said the Hummer went through a red light at the West 4th Street and Hamilton intersection. Police tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver eluded officers, purposefully ramming into their squad car, driving in a reckless manner, and driving through stop signs. He also drove in excess of 25 mph in city streets.

Authorities arrested Martin Plummer, 42, after he crashed his vehicle. Officials said he had slurred speech, red bloodshot eyes, and admitted to drinking earlier in the night. He completed field sobriety tests but refused a breath and urine test.

Police also found nearly 600 grams of marijuana in the Hummer.

Plummer is charged with eluding, operating while intoxicated, driving while barred, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and a number of traffic violations. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $40,000 bond.