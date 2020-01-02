Sioux City Police make three New Year’s Eve OWI arrests

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Police are reporting few problems associated with the local New Year’s celebration.

Despite warmer than average weather and a New Year’s Eve celebration that again included fireworks, local police telling folks around the city created few problems for authorities Tuesday night.

Revelers were taking advantage of taxi and other rideshare companies, helping to limit the number of drunk driving arrests in the city to single digits.

Community Policing Sergeant Jeremy McClure tells KCAU9, Sioux City officers wrote three OWI citations on New Year’s Eve.

McClure says dispatch handled many fireworks calls, however, officers took just one official complaint and no citations were issued.

In most cases, the fireworks ended before officers arrived on the scene.