Sioux City Police looking for woman after armed robbery at a Morningside store

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department is searching for a woman who robbed a Morningside store late Tuesday night.

According to the press release, the authorities were called to Transit General Store at 2324 Transit Ave at 10:45 p.m. after a woman displayed a gun and demanded money then left the scene.

The police said it is unknown how much cash she got away with and the clerk was unharmed in the robbery.

Anyone with information should contact the Sioux City Police Department at 279-6440 or CrimeStoppers at 258-TIPS.

The police are still investigating the robbery.