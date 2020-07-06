Sioux City Police looking for suspects in Harley Davidson heist

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police are looking for any suspects who stole multiple vehicles, including a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, over the weekend.

Detective Mark Huberty with Sioux City Police Department said the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was stolen from Rooster’s Harley-Davidson on Business 75 Sunday around 5 a.m.

He also said that a semi was stolen from a construction site and a Ford F-150 and Ford F-350 were stolen from the Sioux City Ford Value Lot on 6th Street. The pickups were used to pull the door off the hinges from the building, while the stolen semi was used to block the view from traffic.

The motorcycle was then loaded onto a trailer that had been stolen from Marx Trailers. The police said that the suspects also used a chainsaw to cut down two nearby utility poles.

Huberty also said that one suspect was seen on multiple surveillance videos.

The trailer, trucks, and motorcycle were later recovered in 1400 block of Pacific Street after a neighbor reported the truck with the trailer parked in an empty lot.

Authorities said while they don’t know everything that was taken, they believe everything was recovered.

A Rooster’s official told KCAU 9 that their alarms did not sound. They also said motorcycle’s value was around $20,000.

This is an ongoing investigation.

