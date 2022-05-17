SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are currently looking for a suspect that may have fired shots at a Sioux City home.

At around 5:44 a.m. Tuesday police received a report of the shots being fired near the 2300 block of South Clinton Street.

Upon arrival, officials said they found evidence of the shots and came across a house that had been struck by gunfire.

No one was injured.

The description police have at the moment is an unknown person that was driving a gray SUV fled the area before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.