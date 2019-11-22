Sioux City police looking for murder suspect

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department said that they are looking for a murder suspect.

They said that after a lengthy investigation, the police now have an arrest warrant for Tayvon Davis of Sioux City.

The police said that during their investigation, a child was left in the care of Davis when the child then sustained multiple sever and life-ending injuries. Police are not releasing any other details currently.

The police said they have been looking for Davis and have been in contact with his family and acquaintances.

Davis is approximately 5-feet, 11-inches and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information of where Davis may be is asked to call the police at 712-279-6440 or Detective Brad Echter at 712-279-6379.