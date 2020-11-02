Sioux City police identify suspect in Main St. shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City police are asking for the public’s help to find a shooting suspect.

Detectives are looking for Christian Armando Morelos, 22, of Sioux City, in connection to a shooting that occurred at 804 Main St. early Sunday.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, Morelos, entered 804 Main St. armed with a gun. He had been in a relationship with a woman that lives there and shot an adult-male that was visiting the residence.

The victim fled and was found not far away. His injury was considered not life threatening and he’s was treated.

Morelos is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department.

