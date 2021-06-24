Sioux City police looking for eluding, reckless driving suspect

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who they say has been driving a motorcycle recklessly and eluding authorities.

The driver of a yellow motorcycle has ran from several officers and troopers, according to the Sioux City Police Department. They said that in the last month, the driver ahs eluded them in a reckless manner, including riding down sidewalks in dwontown Sioux City. Sgt. McClure told KCAU 9 that they have also taken several complaints about the driver.

The police shared a video of the suspect on their Facebook page.

Multiple charges of eluding and reckless driving are pending for the suspect. The police added they would like to stop the motorcyclist before they hurt themselves or others.

Anyone who may know the person is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).