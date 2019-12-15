Sioux City Police is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday night

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday night.

According to the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD), they received a report of shots fired that was called in to 911 operators at around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities said that a short time later, a person was returning home when they found a man lying unconscious on the sidewalk near 17th and Ingleside.

Officials say EMS arrived and attempted life-saving treatments on the man that had apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said that EMS transported the man to MercyOne Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The man was identified as Chad A. Thomas.

The SCPD say that the investigation is still ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

The Sioux City Police Department wants anyone with information on this case to call them at 279-6440 or CrimeStoppers at 258-TIPS.

