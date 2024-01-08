SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened in Sioux City early Monday morning.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 4 a.m., a police-involved shooting happened at the parking ramp at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The parking ramp will be closed while the investigation is underway and officials are asking that the area of the parking ramp be avoided.

The incident is still under investigation. The Sioux City Police Department said this is all the information that will be released for the time being and more information will be released in the future.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as we learn more.