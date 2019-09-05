Sioux City police investigating three shootings Wednesday, one person hospitalized

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Sioux City police spent much of Wednesday night responding to reports of shots fired around the city.



In addition to a pair of investigations as River View Apartments in the 2200 block of Gibson Street, police continue to investigate a case of shots fired in the 1100 block of West 15th Street. The shots were reported a little after 7 pm. Police confirmed at least one round had been fired. No one was hurt but two men fled the scene.



Authorities are also looking into reports of a possible stabbing and people with knives at different locations around Sioux City. A Sioux City police Sgt. telling KCAU 9 this many incidents of violent crime is highly unusual.

“You know it seems to be getting more violent and I’ve been doing this job for 24 years and it just seems to be more people carrying around guns. Guns and knives seem to be what more people are carrying around these days,” said Sgt. Tom Gill.



Police say its too early to know if there’s a connection between the various reports but authorities are encouraging anyone who sees any kind of violent crime to call 9-1-1 immediately.