Sioux City Police investigating Sunday evening drive-by shooting which led to car crash

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) are investigating a drive-by shooting that led to a car crash on Sunday evening.

According to the SCPD, on Sunday at around 6:50 p.m., they received multiple reports of a dark-colored four-door pick up chasing and shooting at a white GMC Sierra pickup truck in the area of 3rd and Wesley Parkway.

Both trucks continued to travel east on 3rd Street at high speeds and were running red lights.

Officials said at the intersection of 11th and Lewis Boulevard on Business 75 North, the white truck collided with another vehicle that wasn’t involved in the incident.

The Sierra pickup continued to flee from the black truck after the crash. Officers located the white truck in the area of 11th Cornelia Street, which was occupied by two adult men.

Authorities reported that both men told police that the occupants in the other pickup truck started firing at them for an unknown reason.

SCPD said both men also claimed they didn’t know who the suspects in the dark-colored pickup were.

There were no injuries reported in the crash at 11th and Lewis Boulevard.

Officials are looking for the other vehicle involved in the incident and is described as a black or dark-colored four-door pickup that was occupied by four or five people.

Anyone with information on this incident are being asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960 or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).