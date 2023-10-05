SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed and one person has been taken into custody, according to the Sioux City Police Department.

Police were called to the 100th block of 6th Street around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Officer William Hooks with the Sioux City Police Department said an altercation happened between a man and a woman in a parking lot alleyway.

The woman allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the man in the back. The man has been taken to the hospital. Police didn’t say how serious the injury was.

The woman was taken into custody. There is no word on if she is being charged. Hooks said the victim and the woman knew each other.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.