SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police reported a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, a stabbing occurred in the 500 block of S. Irene Street. Officers originally were called to the scene on a report of shots fired. However, the situation has turned into a stabbing investigation.

A person is at the hospital to treat a non-life-threatening injury from a stab wound.

This is breaking news. KCAU 9 News will update this story with more information as it is learned.