SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities are investigating shots fired at Ingleside Avenue on Saturday morning.

According to Sergeant Jeremy McClure, Sioux City Police Department received reports of shots being fired in the area 14th Street and Ingleside Avenue at 10:44 a.m.

Sgt. McClure stated that when officers arrived on scene, they did find multiple shell casings, but did not find any victims or suspects.

A short time later, a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived at MercyOne.

SCPD stated the investigations are on going.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.