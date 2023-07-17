SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police have begun to investigate not one, but two stabbings in the city on Monday.

The first stabbing occurred early Monday morning and the second one occurred at 7:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of McDonald Street.

A woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds and the suspect is in police custody after being taken to the hospital by authorities.

“The increase in stabbings, it’s an easy weapon of choice for suspects,” said Brent Heald with the Sioux City Police Department, “Most people have knives on them, on their persons or in their homes. So, it’s an easy weapon to access. I don’t believe there’s any danger to the public through.

Officials noted that charges against the male suspect are pending.