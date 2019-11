SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Police are investigating a robbery that took place in Sioux City Thursday night.

The Sioux City Police Department said in a release that they were called to a robbery to 2201 Gibson Street Thursday around 6:34 p.m.

Officers were told that two males with handguns approached people in a parked vehicle and demanded their possessions.

No one was injured during the incident.

The police said that they are continuing to investigate the incident.