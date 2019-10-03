Sioux City police investigating report of shots fired

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired in the Morningside area of Sioux City.

Sioux City police were called to shots fired Thursday afternoon at the 1700 block of South Alice Street.

Police said that around 4:30 p.m. a pickup was chasing a sedan in the area when multiple shots were fired between the vehicles.

Police found one shell casing and a bullet hole in a house nearby.

One car also lost control and drove through a front yard.

So far, no injuries have been reported.