SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired in Sioux City.

Officers were called Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. for shots fired at the 1500 block of 17th Street.

An official with the police department told KCAU 9 that a woman reported that someone shot at her car.

No one was injured in the incident.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident.