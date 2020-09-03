UPDATE: Stabbing victim taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, woman taken into custody

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: A male victim suffered injuries that are considered not life-threatening and taken to a hospital, according to Sgt. Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department.

McClure also told KCAU 9 News that a female suspect tried to get areacotion out of the police. Officers used chemical munitions and tased her. She was taken into custody and also taken to a hospital.

McClure said the incident stemmed from a domestic situation.

PREVIOUS: Police are investigating a possible stabbing Thursday afternoon in the Morningside area of Sioux City.

Sioux City police received a report of an assault in the 1300 block of South Rosella Street around 12:36 p.m.

KCAU 9 News has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.