SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police are investigating shots that appear to have been from a pellet gun in Westside.

Police received a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of Villa Avenue Monday at 10:29 a.m.

Police said the shots appear to have been from a pellet gun.

Authorities are investigated it as criminal mischief at this time at two windows were broken during the incident.