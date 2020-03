SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Police in Sioux City are investigating an incident after a home had a bullet hole.

The Sioux City Police Department said in a release that officers were called to the 900 block of 19th Street Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers spoke with a resident who had a bullet hole in their house.

No one was injured in the incident.

The police said that the case remains under investigation.