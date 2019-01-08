Sioux City Police investigating after person shot in the head Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - A person was shot in the head in Sioux City, and police are investigating the incident.

The Sioux City Police Department said they received a call Monday around 3:07 p.m. of a shooting around the 4500 block of Arthur Street.

They said that a victim was found with a single gunshot wound to the head from a 9mm handgun.

From an investigation, the police believe the victim was shot accidentally by another person at the residence.

Authorities say there were two others there at the time of the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated. Their medical status is not being released.

The Sioux City Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.