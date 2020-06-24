Sioux City police investigate shots fired at Westside residence

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City police are investigating shots fired at a Westside residence.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 1515 West 6th Street Tuesday around 11:16 p.m., according to the Sioux City Police Department.

Officers arrived to the scene and found the residence to have been hit by gunfire.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477).

Latest Stories