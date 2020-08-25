Sioux City police investigate after man shot in leg

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police are investigating a shooting after one man had been shot in the leg Monday night.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department said they received a report of shots fired in an alley in the 1300 block of Jones Street Monday just after 10 p.m.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a 30-year-old man at 13th and Jackson Street who had been shot in the leg. The wound was not life-threatening.

The victim was taken to UnityPoint- St. Luke’s for treatment. The police said the victim is not cooperating with detectives.

Speaking to witnesses, they said there was a verbal altercation between a few people before shots were fired. The other people then fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477.