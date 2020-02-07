Sioux City police introduce new cancer victim and survivor squad car

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department once again has a patrol vehicle to honor cancer victims and survivors.

The police said that the new cancer victim and survivor squad car will patrol the streets and act as a tribute to victims and survivors of cancer.

The police department said the new vehicle replaces the previous one which was totaled when a distracted driver hit the vehicle while on the scene of an accident. Due to the positive response of the previous vehicle and their pink patch project, they decided to replace it with this new cancer victim and survivor squad car.