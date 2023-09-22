SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials have identified the victim of a shooting that took place on Sioux City’s west side on Thursday.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, officials responded to a call of shots fired near West 19th Street and Center Street AT 5:14 a.m. on Thursday morning.

When responders arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers attended to the victim until he could be taken to a local hospital for treatment. He would later be pronounced dead.

The victim of the shooting has been identified as Michael Lee Schwebach, 34, of Sioux City.

The release specified that the police department believes that the shooting was a targeted incident and there is no danger to the public. However, the investigation is ongoing.

On Friday, an arrest warrant for Mario Alberto Ruiz, 21, of Sioux City, for first-degree murder, according to the release. He was located in South Sioux City, Nebraska, and was taken into custody with the assistance of ATF, U.S. Marshals, and the South Sioux City Police Department, without incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department by calling 712-279-6440. The anonymous tip line can be reached at 712-258-8447 (TIPS).

No additional details are available at this time.