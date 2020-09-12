Sioux City police identify man killed in Friday stabbing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police have identified the man who was killed on Friday in a stabbing.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Friday, and when they arrived at the scene, officers said they found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Both victims were transferred to MercyOne hospital. Salahadin Adem, 37, of Sioux City, died from his injuries. The other victim, a 43-year-old woman, is being treated for serious injuries.

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller said he’s proud of the department’s response.

Michael Landrum, 54, of Sioux City, was arrested and is being charged with first-degree murder and willful injury. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. The name of the injured woman has not been released.