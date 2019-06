SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the man killed in a vehicle vs pedestrian collision Saturday in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Police said that Federico M. Chavez, 37, of Sioux City, was pronounced dead at the scene after they were called to the 1300 block of Floyd Boulevard. Saturday just before 11:30 p.m.

They said the vehicle was going north on Floyd Boulevard when it hit Chavez who was in the roadway.

There are no charges in this case. The case is still under investigation.