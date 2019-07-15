Sioux City police identify body found near 14th & Helen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department have identified the man was found dead last week near 14th and Helen Streets.

Police said in a release that the body was identified as Jerry Hodges, 53, of Sioux City.

Around 12:05 p.m. on July 8, authorities took a report that a report of an unconscious man at the 1300 block of Helen Street. When they arrived, authorities found the man to be deceased.

Hodges had been reported missing to the Sioux City Police Department on June 30.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Details or cause of death is not being released.