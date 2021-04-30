Sioux City Police identify 2 people found dead at residence

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department has identified the two people found dead in a residence on Thursday morning.

Police said the two individuals found deceased at 2500 block of South Mulberry are Kelli Socknat, 52, and Nicholas Socknat, 60, both of Sioux City.

According to officials, on Thursday at about 8:45 a.m., they received a call for a welfare check at a house, and at 9:24 a.m., they were notified of a deceased person inside the residence. Police found Nicholas and Kelli dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The police department expresses their sympathies to the family of the Socknats for their loss and they were married and lived at the residence together.

Sioux City PD detectives are currently awaiting a determination by the State Medical Examiner. Authorities reported that evidence collected at the scene has indicated that Nicholas may be responsible for Kelli’s death and that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.