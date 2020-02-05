Sioux City Police holds law enforcement career expo for college students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland college students that are interested in a career in law enforcement got the chance to participate in a career expo on Tuesday with agencies from the local, county, state, and federal levels.

Law enforcement officers gathered at the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) to explain their everyday duties and the criteria for applying for jobs in their fields.

Sergeant Jeremy McClure said he hopes that these students learn about the many different opportunities available in law enforcement.

“This is an opportunity for students that are considering a career in law enforcement to have a chance at having exposure to different agencies and consider their options when looking at a career in law enforcement,” said Sgt. McClure, SCPD.

Sergeant McClure also said they consider themselves career mentors rather than recruiters.

Their goal is to help people find the right fit for them.