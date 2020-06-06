Sioux City Police have identified the body that was found in the Missouri River

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) has identified the person whose body was recovered from the Missouri River on Thursday.

Officials have identified the person as Mark John, 27, of Sioux City.

SCPD wants to express its deepest sympathies to his family for their loss.

According to police, on Thursday at 2:18 p.m., they received a report of a body in the water at the confluence of Perry Creek into the Missouri River.

The body was recovered by Sioux City Fire & Rescue.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected at this time and an autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

SCPD mentions that the investigation into his death is on-going.

