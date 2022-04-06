SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police have provided updates on multiple instances of recent violent crimes.

April 5 – South Irene Street stabbing

A stabbing that occurred on South Irene Street Tuesday is still being investigated by officials.

The initial investigation found that three roommates of a residence in the 500 block of South Irene had gotten into a fight inside their home. One of the roommates armed himself with a knife and stabbed the other roommate.

The suspect fled with another man and a woman. A gun was fired during their getaway, no one was injured by the shot. The suspects have been identified, but no arrests have been made.

No arrests have been made yet and detectives are continuing their investigation.

April 4 – Uncle Dave’s Bar shooting

Detectives have several leads regarding a shooting that took place at Uncle Dave’s bar on 3rd Street, but no arrests have been made at this time.

At around 12:37 a.m. on a call was made about a shooting at the bar. When police arrived they found a man on the front steps and he was taken to the hospital for serious injury.

March 29 – 18th and Jackson Shooting

Police have provided an updated description for a man that shot a 16-year-old on Jackson Street on March 29.

The man is described to be a black male with short hair and a tattoo on his face. Investigators believe that this may have a connection to other incidents that have occurred in the area.

A photo lineup was shown to the victim but no suspect was identified.

The teenage victim has since been released from the hospital after being treated for life-threatening injuries and is recovering.

March 21 – Nebraska Street Shooting

On March 21, police responded to a call that brought them to a home on Nebraska Street where the homeowner said that two men armed with guns approached his house and one man fired into his window after he confronted them through it.

It is said that the resident armed himself and when the man approached the front door and shot at him the homeowner shot back.

The man outside was hit and fled, later arriving at UnityPoint St. Luke’s with life-threatening injuries. At the time of this update, he is still recovering in the hospital.

The second man was not identified during the incident and remains unknown. Police are looking to identify the second person, no description is available.

No arrests have been made at this time regarding this shooting.

March 20 – W. 6th Street Shooting

Sioux City police are still investigating a shooting involving two vehicles that occurred on March 20.

One of the two vehicles involved in the shooting, a black Chrysler 300, was located along with its occupants.

Investigators are still looking for the second vehicle, a tan SUV, and its occupants.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is encouraged to call the SCPD or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS.