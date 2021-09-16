Boies Street stabbing result of disagreement, Sioux City police say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Sioux City Police Department released more information regarding the stabbing that occurred on Boies Street.

According to documents, the Sioux City Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at 2024 Boies Street on September 15 at 5:12 p.m.

Officers apprehended the suspect, 28-year-old Armando Valerios of Sioux City at the scene.

Responding officers found a 20-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, identified as Valerios brothers, both suffering from minor injuries from stab wounds.

Officers determined that Armando had charged at both victims with a serrated knife and stabbed one victim in the jaw and the other victim in the shoulder. The stabbing resulted from a disagreement between individuals in the house.

The puncture wounds were not deep enough to cause serious injury, according to court documents.

Armando Valerio was charged with willful injury and two counts of domestic abuse assault – use of a weapon. Valerio was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $20,000.