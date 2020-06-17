Sioux City Police/Fire Headquarters to get remodeled entrance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In response to the virus, Sioux City Police/Fire Headquarters is getting a remodel.

With the help of a federal grant, a covered vestibule will be added to the front entrance so the department can still serve the public even as many government buildings have had to close off access due to COVID-19.

The remodel has been in the works for several years but only just now had the funding to move forward.

“It’ll be nice to improve accessibility of the departments, improve the department a little more. Your front entryway is what the public sees, first about your building and everything. So we’re looking forward to improving that first impression that someone may have of our department,” Sgt. Jeremy McClure of the Sioux City Police Department said.

City Council will be accepting bids for the remodel in the near future.

Latest Stories