Sioux City police, fire headquarters close lobby to visitors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With concerns of COVID-19, the lobby of the Police & Fire Headquarters has been closed to visitors.

The City of Sioux City said it is a part of their precautions to protect the health of residents and employees.

In the meantime, residents can still reach out to officials.

If you require immediate emergency assistance, please call 911.

If you wish to make a report with an officer, call 712-279-6960 and an officer will be sent to your location or contact you.

If you wish to obtain a copy of a police report or need a tow release, call 712-279-6440.

If you are requesting the return of property, call 712-279-6977.

If you wish to speak to the Fire Department, call 712-279-6314.

If you do not have a phone, there is a video doorbell in the middle of the station doors that will be answered.

The department is also not taking fingerprints for the time being as well.