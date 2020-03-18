Sioux City police, fire headquarters close lobby to visitors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With concerns of COVID-19, the lobby of the Police & Fire Headquarters has been closed to visitors.
The City of Sioux City said it is a part of their precautions to protect the health of residents and employees.
In the meantime, residents can still reach out to officials.
- If you require immediate emergency assistance, please call 911.
- If you wish to make a report with an officer, call 712-279-6960 and an officer will be sent to your location or contact you.
- If you wish to obtain a copy of a police report or need a tow release, call 712-279-6440.
- If you are requesting the return of property, call 712-279-6977.
- If you wish to speak to the Fire Department, call 712-279-6314.
- If you do not have a phone, there is a video doorbell in the middle of the station doors that will be answered.
The department is also not taking fingerprints for the time being as well.