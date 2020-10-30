Sioux City police expect more drunk drivers during Halloween weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This year, Halloween falls on a Saturday. With that in mind, the Sioux City Police Department is urging extra caution for those planning to go door-to-door.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure said one reason is because of the weekend holiday, the department expects more drunk drivers on the roads.

Starting Friday, the department will double down on a social media campaign reminding folks to obey the rules of the road.

“It doesn’t take a lot of drinks to affect your perception and your reaction times, and with kids running around this weekend, we just don’t want to take the risk. Go out and have a good time, but get home safe, and make sure everyone else is safe around you,” said McClure.

McClure said daylight savings time will also end Saturday, meaning Iowa bars could be open an extra hour. He urges folks that choose to celebrate to get a ride home, adding patrols will extend throughout the night.