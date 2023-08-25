SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– The Sioux City Police Department celebrated a new round of police officers with a swearing-in ceremony on Friday.

Roughly 30 officers, family, and friends arrived at the Woodbury County Courthouse earlier today, to celebrate the four new officers: Josh Hogue, Bayron Ordonez, Austin Sanchez, and Cade Gill.

The ceremony kicked off with the chief of police and a judge having the new recruits pledge their oath to the Constitution as well as to protect and serve the Sioux City community. The swearing then ended with the officers’ badges being pinned to their uniforms by a family member.

Chief of Police Rex Mueller says the ceremony allows the rookies to start off with a bang.

“I also pledge my support to these officers and their families, because they’re going into a very difficult profession, but we want it to be memorable. we want them to start their careers on a, and the judges are always incredible about doing that for us and welcoming these officers as they take their oath,” said Mueller.

The now Officer Cade Gill has already made history at the SCPD, being the youngest officer at 22 years old.

Officer Cade told KCAU he was inspired by his father, Lieutenant Thomas Gill, to become a man of the law and he says he’s excited to make an impact on the community.

“The big thing I’m looking forward to is being able to meet people, introduce myself, get to know ’em that’s kinda the big thing. And maybe inspire young people to pursue a career such as this,” said Officer Cade Gill, with the Sioux City Police Department.

The 4 new officers are expected to start the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy on August 28th and graduate in December of this year.