Sioux City Police Department warns senior citizens of ongoing scams

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Scammers are becoming more persistent and persuasive when it comes to targeting senior citizens.

That’s why the Sioux City Police Department are taking the time to warn the public, specifically those over the age of 65, about ongoing scams.

Sioux City Police Officer, Andrew Dutler, along with Connection Area Agency on Aging senior community engagement specialist, Chris Kuchta, hosted this month’s “Community Conversations.”

The idea of the meeting is to educate people over 65-years-old about scams from a police officer’s perspective.

Officer Dutler and Kuchta shared some of the top scams in Siouxland from last year with senior citizens at the Sioux City Public Library.

Officer Dutler said the top scams included impersonating a government official, fake prizes and gifts, and phony check payments.

He also shared how senior citizens can protect themselves and said even though many of them are being bombarded by scams but there are ways you can keep from becoming a victim.

“The number one thing to do would be to do business in person with people you know and trust. Actually, that will minimize you becoming a victim of a scam up to 99%,” said Officer Dutler.

Lynne Smith was scammed out of hundreds of dollars after receiving a phone call promising to provide home services.

He said being scammed has made him distrusting of almost everyone who calls him.

“It sounded reasonable. It sounded like it was a real thing. A person even came over and took some information down. It was kind of sad. One of our many regrets,” said Smith, Sioux City resident.

Kuchta said hosting these kinds of events is important for senior citizens because they are the most vulnerable when it comes to being scammed.

“We believe that the more information people have about scams the more likely they’re not going to become victimized because of these scams. It gives them the information and those abilities to be able to hang up on scammers or not give out that personal information that makes them become victims,” said Kuchta.

Kuchta also mentioned that scams can happen to anyone.

Officer Dutler said it’s crucial you verify every source. Do your research and stay proactive. If something sounds too good to be true it probably is.

He also suggests you to always trust your instincts or call someone you trust before making any decisions.