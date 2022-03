SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is warning the public of the latest phone scam.

According to the SCPD Facebook page, the department was made aware on Friday of a phone scam where the caller poses as a Woodbury County Deputy.

The caller tells the person they are being fined $1,000 for not showing up for jury duty and they are being transferred to the collections/finance department to pay the fine.